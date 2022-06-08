LG approves PG courses in Dogri, Hindi in SMVDU

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, June 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired the Executive Council meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Raj Bhavan here.

During the meeting, Executive Council approved Post-Graduate courses in Dogri & Hindi under the School of Languages and Literature.

The Executive Council headed by the Lt Governor reduced annual fee for Ph.D students from Rs 6000/month to Rs 4000/month in order to encourage quality research. Further, in a significant decision, approval was given to the adoption of Reservation Policy for both faculty recruitment and admissions.

“All provisions of reservation as provided in the constitution are to be implemented in the University in the letter and spirit”, the Lt Governor said.

The Council also approved the adoption of AICTE regulations regarding constitution of a grievance redressal committee (GRC) for faculty members. A grievance cell for students and non teaching staff is already functional.

The Lt Governor was apprised about uploading of more than 3000 students’ degrees who have graduated under different programs and courses of the University on National Academic Depository (NAD). The Lt Governor issued directions for expediting the process and completing it at the earliest following all modalities and verification.

The Executive Council held detailed deliberations on a number of agenda items pertaining to better functioning of the university and welfare of students and faculty of the university.

Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU apprised the Lt Governor on the functioning of the University, besides other matters pertaining to administration and admission process of the university.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor inaugurated the State Data Centre at Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the future-ready central facility will ensure efficiency, agility, optimization, control and security for e-Governance and other citizen-centric applications for transparent and hassle-free government services.

Our aim under Digital India Mission in J&K UT is to make services face-less, paper-less & cash-less. This flagship programme is enabling technology empowered citizen-centric services, bringing Government closer to the citizens and promoting citizen engagement, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that Technology is a powerful agent of inclusive and sustainable growth. Major E-services are running parallel and compulsorily providing for feedback/rating system, helping the departments to list, review, re-engineer the necessary processes.

The new facility will not only promote e-Governance for empowering citizens, but will also foster inclusive and sustainable growth by enhancing Internet Governance, facilitating easy development of human resources, promoting R&D & innovation, besides enhancing efficiency through digital services and ensuring a secure cyber space with industry’s best security features.

The State Data Centre J&K, co-terminus with J&K State Wide Area Network (SWAN) will act as an IT Hub for all government owned services for the entire public to achieve Digital J&K through transparent e-Governance. It will further the government’s objective of digitally empowering the citizen and ensuring that Government schemes and services reach the last person with transparency and efficiency.

The e-office implementation, hosted on the State Data Centre, has been enabled in about 350 departments/offices across the UT to date, saving crores of rupees annually on account of seamless movement of e-Files, besides placing J&K at top in the uptake of e-office among all UTs of the country.

The State Data Centre also provides flawless support for prominent e-Governance applications like e-Office, National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) etc.

Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary Higher Education and Information, Rohit Kansal; Commissioner Secretary Labour & Employment, Sarita Chauhan; Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda; Secretary IT, Prerna Puri; CEO JAKEGA, Abhishek Sharma among other senior officers were present on the occasion.