Farooq holds Govt responsible for worsening security situation in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 8: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that the administration’s frantic and forced efforts of establishing negative peace in Jammu and Kashmir have miserably failed.

This he said while addressing workers and party functionaries at one day block level meeting held in Hazratbal constituency. Among others Party general secretary Ali Mohd Sagar, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Mohd Syed Akhoon, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Salman Ali Sagar, Sabiya Qadri, Dr Syed, Gh Mohiuddin Mir were also present on the occasion.

Addressing gathering Farooq said that the consequences of August 5, 2019 can only be judged by looking at the depths of torments faced by the people of J&K on every front.

Appreciating the workers for rallying round the party during the most trying times, Dr Farooq asked them to prepare for future challenges.

“We are facing an alarming situation that has arisen out of the August 5, 2019 undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions. The government’s efforts to force peace in Jammu and Kashmir have miserably failed. Even at the hour of pervasive fear in a sensitive region like that of ours, people who run the show from New Delhi have failed to see the wisdom of local democratic forces, the real stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir. It has failed to make earnest efforts to establish a set up here that rests on the active will of the people of our people in Kashmir, Jammu, Chenab and Pir Panjal belts,” he added.

“We tried to persuade the ruling party to bring about a change in its approach with regards to Kashmir but they didn’t listen to us. Now, they are struggling with their failures. Neither there is peace, nor any visage of development here,” he said.

Farooq said that the party’s mission is to protect the relationship with the Union which was built upon the constitutional safeguards that respected the unique identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We are fighting legally and democratically. We are also reaching out to political forces across the country to help us in our fight to get back our rights,” he added.