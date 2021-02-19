LG announces job reservation for national-level sportspersons from Ladakh

LEH: Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Friday announced a job reservation for national-level sportspersons, and assured of speedy progress in the development of international-standard sports infrastructure in the union territory.

He also expressed hope to see young players from Ladakh participating in the Olympics and other international-level tournaments in the near future.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the first Lt Governor Ice Hockey Men’s Cup 2021 at NDS Sports Complex here, Mathur announced the job reservation for national-level sportspersons from Ladakh.

He also assured of steady progress in the development of international standard sports infrastructure and improvement in the quality of sports every year. (AGENCIES)