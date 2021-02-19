Govt likely to remove fare band, lift other restrictions on aviation sector: Puri

MUMBAI: With domestic air traffic expected to increase further in the coming summer season, the Government may remove the fare band besides lifting other restrictions, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

Replying to queries at the meeting of his Ministry’s consultative committee on Thursday, Puri also said domestic air traffic is increasing day by day and has now reached about 3 lakh passengers a day, an official statement said on Friday.

Puri also explained the Members of Parliament about various steps taken by this Ministry during the COVID-9 pandemic for the benefit of people as well as the aviation sector, said the statement. (AGENCIES)