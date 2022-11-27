LG among others pay tribute to G L Dogra on his 35th death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 27: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha among others today paid rich tribute to former Finance Minister and departed leader Girdhari Lal Dogra on his 35th death anniversary, here today.

An impressive function was organized in this connection by Girdhari Lal Dogra Memorial Trust at Dogra Chowk, near Jammu University where prominent people from various walks of life and different political parties assembled and paid their homage to the departed leader.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha garlanded the portrait of Late G L Dogra and paid his tribute. He also met family members of the departed leader and described G L Dogra as great politician, statesman and leader of masses, who served people of Jammu and Kashmir throughout his life.

Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, who also paid his floral tribute to the departed leader on the occasion, described G L Dogra as a visionary leader who took several historic decisions in the national interest and for the welfare of general masses.

Other speakers described Late Dogra as role model for all, especially those in public life. They also threw light on the life history of Late G L Dogra, who remained Finance Minister for around 27 years during the tenure of four Prime Ministers and later Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir right from 1948 till 1980s, except for a brief period of four years. Late Dogra had also represented both Lok Sabha seats of Jammu province.

Prominent among those who paid tribute to G l Dogra on the occasion, included Ex MLC Ravinder Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, Dwarka Chaudhary, Bhanu Mahajan, Sanjeev Pandey, Thomas Khokhar, Kapil Singh, Rashpal Bhardwaj, Sat Pal Spolia, Jugal Sharma,, Janak Mehra and others.

Meanwhile, a simple function was also held at Congress Headquarters here today for paying tributes to G L Dogra. Yogesh Sawhney, former Minister and District President (Jammu Urban), presided over the function, which was attended by senior Congress leaders.

On the occasion, floral tribute were paid to the Late Congress leader and his great services to the people were recalled. Yogesh Sawhney said Late Dogra had an unflinching faith in the ideology of Congress despite maintaining cordial relationship with leaders of other parties.