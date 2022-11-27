Div Com, Sr Advocates inaugurate Lawyers Sports Meet on Day-3

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 27: The Day-3 of the ongoing ‘Lawyers Annual Sports Meet’ was today inaugurated by Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, Senior Advocates Mohd Aslam Goni and Surinder Kour and Joint Commissioner JMC Kulbhushan Khajuria, here today.

President Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, MK Bhardwaj (Sr.Adv) along with office bearers including Mohinder Pal Singh Palli, Surjeet Singh Andotra, Aditya Sharma and others were present during the event.

The first match was played between Friends Cricket Club and Sachin XI, in which Sachin XI scored 99 runs in the alloted 10 overs wherein Rajat scored 38 runs, while Sachin made 18 runs, while Kamal Magotra took 2 wickets, Vikram, Dijvijay, Amar, Moti and Mool Singh bagged1 wicket each for Friends CC.

In reply, Friends Cricket Club bundled out at 69 runs, wherein Kamal scored 26 runs, Moti Sharma made 21 runs, while Rajat took 2 wickets and Amit Bhardwaj bagged 1 wicket. Sachin XI won the match by 30 runs.

The 2nd match was played between Enforcers XI and Vikram XI, in which Vikram XI after winning the toss batted first and scored 71 runs. Sanpreet Singh was the highest scorer with 14 runs, whereas Vijayendra Slathia scored 10, while Vishal took 3 wickets, Nitin Gupta scalped 2 wickets and Avinash bagged 1 wicket.

Enforcers XI chased the set target and won the match by 9 wickets. Vishal scored 36 runs and Ntin Gupta made 21 runs, while Vijayendra took 1 wicket from the bowling side.

The 3rd match was played between Spartan XI and Udhampur XI, in which Spartan XI scored 89 runs in the allotted overs wherein Bhanu Rakwal scored 50 runs, whereas Karan Sharma made 20 runs, while Rohin and Shubham took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Udhampur XI chased the target easily and registered 9 wickets win. Gourav and Anoop were the highest scorers with 39 runs each, while Sobiat took 1 wicket.

The 4th match was played between SPRM and Manhas Warriors, in which Manhas Warriors gave 145 runs. Sohit scored 69 runs, Vishal made 22 runs and Chander Dev Manhas scored 19, while Sumeer and Ayushmaan took 1 wicket each.

In reply SPRM bundled out at 90 runs, wherein Mohsin scored 21 runs, whereas Sohit took 2 wickets, Pawandev and Akhil took 1 wicket each. Manhas Warriors won the match by 55 runs.