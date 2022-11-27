Vanshaj takes fifer; Musaif slams ton, Kawal Preet scores fifty as J&K thrashes Odisha

Mens U-25 State A Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 27: Promising left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma spun web around the rival batsmen and took 5-wicket haul, while talented middle-order batsman Musaif Ajaz slammed cracking century and Kawal Preet Singh scored big half-century as Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Odisha in the Mens U-25 State A Trophy at Rajkot today.

Batting first, Odisha scored a modest total of 218 runs in 48.2 overs. Sandeep Pattanaik top scored with 72 runs off 79 balls, studded with 7 fours and one six, while Skipper Swastik Samal, Subhankar Biswas and Nisikanta Rout contributed 22, 21 and 20 runs to the total respectively.

For J&K, left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief, who captured 5 wickets by conceding 30 runs in his 9.2 overs, while speedsters Lone Nasir Muzaffar and Basit Bashir took 2 wickets each. Another left-arm spinner Taizeem Younus Tak also claimed one wicket.

In reply, J&K rode on a magnificent partnership of 161 runs and chased the target easily in 41.3 overs by losing 2 wickets, thus won the match by 8 wickets. Musaif Ajaz scored superb unbeaten 104 runs off 125 balls, studded with 12 fours and one six, while Kawal Preet Singh contributed 67 off 86 balls with 8 boundaries. Jiyaad Nazir Magrey also contributed brisk 40 runs to the total.

For Odisha, Ashutosh Chhuria and Harshit Rathod took one wicket each.

The Sub Committee Members of JKCA including Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration; Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs and Cricketer Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA congratulated the team for this splendid victory.