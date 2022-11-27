Mirchi Football League commences at Isle of Ball

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 27: 98.3 Mirchi initiated a ‘Mirchi Football League’, presented by Batra Group and supported by Shree Toyota Narwal, Jaykay TV Sreharichungi and Pegasus Business Solutions Narwal under the theme of ‘Nasha Mukht Abhiyan’ to encourage the youth to indulge towards fitness at Isle of Ball, here today.

During the inaugural ceremony, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, was the chief guest, while Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, and Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul were the guests of honour and unveiled the tournament’s trophy.

Mirchi’s Jocks RJ Chaitanya, RJ Tani and RJ Rohit introduced the teams’ players along with their captain to the chief guest and guests of honour.

The Divisional Commissioner started the event by kicking off the Football. He also interacted with both the teams and encouraged the players and guided them about the importance of fitness and sports in their daily life. He also spoke about “Nasha Mukt Abhiyan” where he strongly condemned the use of drugs and guided a path of healthy lifestyle.

The opening match was played between J&K Administration and J&K Police, wherein the former emerged the winners by 4 goals to 1.

The Associate Vice-president of 98.3 Mirchi, Sumit Kakkar and Managing Director Batra Groups, Manik Batra and Bhisham Batra felicitated the Divisional Commissioner and the ADGP Jammu.

Sumit Kakkar said, “We as a brand Mirchi will keep on doing such activities which will influence the people of Jammu to live a healthy and fun filled life.”

Batra Group’s MD Manik Batra said that he was highly thankful to ADGP and Divisional Commissioner Jammu for sparing their valuable time to play in the exhibition match for a cause. “Sports play a very important role in shaping an individual and we all should adopt one sport in life to remain healthy and active,” he said.

Bhisham Batra said that the J&K Administration won the match but the J&K Police team won the hearts of the audience. It was a great moment to see both ADGP and Divisional Commissioner on the field.

Chaitanya Gupta Group Manager Mirchi 98.3said, ‘Being a part of Mirchi and initiating such activities with good causes is what we will be looking forward to. It’s a great honour to work hand in hand with J&K Administration and J&K Police.”