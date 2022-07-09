LeT terrorist arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, July 9: A hybrid terrorist belonging to Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, Police said on Saturday.

Police said the terrorist, identified as Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, a resident of Tilgam Payeen was arrested at a checkpoint in Kreeri area of Baramulla by a joint team of forces.

“The hybrid terrorist has been actively involved in providing logistics support for terrorist activities and was in touch with Pakistani terrorist Saifullah and Abu Zarar,” a police spokesman said.

“The successful apprehension of the hybrid terrorist has evaded major terror plots and busted the module responsible for various recent attacks on PRI members and non locals in addition the terrorist was actively involved in providing chemicals and other materials for carrying out an IED attack on National Highway between Narbal and Renji,” he added.

Police said a pistol, a magazine and some ammunition was recovered from Bhat.(Agencies)