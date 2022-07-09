J&K: Cloudburst hits Doda’s Thathri town, no casualties reported

JAMMU, July 9: In yet another tragic incident in J&K, a cloudburst was reported at Gunti Forest uphills of Thathri town in Doda district located in eastern Jammu. The cloudburst hit at around 4 am and no casualties have been reported so far.

Abdul Qayoom, SSP Doda said that several vehicles were stuck and the highway was also blocked for some time, however, it has now been restored for the movement.