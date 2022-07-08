Open Kashmir Int’l Chess Rating Tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: Open Kashmir International Chess Rating Tournament-2022, organised by Kashmir Chess Club in collaboration with All J&K Chess Association, concluded at Indoor Complex Hall, here today.

About 140 players both boys and girls from all over India took part including one Grand Master and one International Master.

Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Chairperson DDC Srinagar was chief guest of the closing ceremony, whereas Mohammad Iqbal Manager Indoor Hall Polo Ground and Mir Waseem Regional Head ICICI Bank were guests of honour and Mohamad Saleem Bhat Councillor, Ashraf Palpori Councillor, Ajaz Rasool Bhat Councilor and Farooq Ahmad Dhar founder member of Chess Association were among special guests.

Rajdeep Sarkar, International Master from West Bengal lifted the title with cash prize of Rs 50000 along with trophy, while Himanshu Sharma Grand Master from Haryana bagged 2nd position and was awarded with cash prize of Rs 30000 and trophy and Chandrakar MK from DASCB Club stood 3rd and was awarded with cash prize of Rs 20000 along with a trophy.

Khalid Amin Gojwari and Adil Ashraf Rather from UT of J&K were succeeded to enter their names in the list of top 10 position holders of the event. In 1800 rated category, Afinu Shifan M from Kerala scored 1st position, 2nd position was won by Prashant Salunke from Kerala and 3rd position was clinched by Anit Kumar from UP, besides in under 1600 rated category, Sharma Taksh from Rajasthan secured 1st position, while 2nd position was secured by Dr Dayal Shared from Maharashtra and 3rd position was won by Mannan Shiekh from Telangana. In the under 1800 rated category from J&K, Jasim Rashid Bhat, Shah Burhan Ahmad and Bismah Afsaan stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In unrated category from J&K, Danish Malik, Ehan Sajjad and Zubair Aziz won top three positions respectively. The title of best J&K women was lifted by Stuti Sharma, while in under 7 category girls category, best award was secured by Khair-Un-Nisa, Shahsuna Showkat won best 9 award and Massoma Zaianab clinched best 11 award, besides Ambroz Sajad secured best 13 award, while Zoobiya Tariq clinched best under 15 girl award. Best under 19 girl award was won by Mehroz Sajjad.

In boys category from J&K, the under 7 best boy award went to Hamzah Malik, while best 9 boy award was secured by Bareeq Rafiq Tarfarosh, under 11 best boy was clinched by Ahmad Ali Gowhar, under 13 best boy award went to Abhinav Fotedar, under 15 best boy award secured by Mohammad Aayan Khan, under 17 best boy award was won by Bazif Manzoor, under 19 was clinched by Syed Amaar Andrabi, besides best school award went to Faizan Shabir from Kashmir Haward.

The tournament was inaugurated by SMC Mayor Juiad Azim Matoo on July 2 in presence of other dignitaries.