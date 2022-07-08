Puneet, Suresh help Singh Challenger to reach finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Puneet’s 94 runs and Suresh Malhotra’s four wickets helped Singh Challenger CC to beat Friends CC by 89 runs and reach into finals of the ongoing 1st Anil Malhotra Memorial Knockout Cricket Tournament, being played at Govt. Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, near here today.

Batting first, Singh Challenger Cricket Club Akhnoor placed a big target of 220 runs by losing 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs wherein Puneet made highest 94 runs, whereas Prithvi scored 36 runs and Stiphen and Akash contributed 33 & 23 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Chander Kiran got 3 wickets, while Sumit and Vipin shared 1 wicket each.

In reply, Friends Cricket Club Akhnoor bowled out on 132 in 15.5 overs. Akarsh made highest 54 runs for Friends Cricket Club, while Chander Kiran made 43 runs and Sumit contributed 18 runs. From the bowling side, Suresh Malhotra got 4 wickets, while Prithviraj took 3 wickets and Stiphen Sotra and Binny Kesar shared 1 wicket apiece.

Puneet was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance, while Vikas Bali and Chandan Sharma were umpires and Dev Bhagel acted as scorer.

The tournament is being organized by Shub Tilak Hospital Akhnoor in collaboration with Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (President Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor) and Suresh Malhotra (Organizing Secretary).