Spartan lifts Volleyball trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BANI (Kathua), July 8: Pathankot Spartan lifted 1st edition of Volleyball tournament, organised by the Elite Sports Club wherein 20 teams participated.

Dr Rameshwar Singh, ZMO Koti Chandyar, Tehsil Bani was the special guest of the valedictory function, while Kajol Thakur was the chief guest of the event.

While speaking on the occasion, the ZMO Koti Chandyar raised serious concern over the alleged lack of sports infrastructure in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that the Government must make every effort in promoting sports culture among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir especially in the rural areas.

Kajol Thakur, in her address, said that the Government should take adequate steps in strengthening the sports infrastructure and involve the maximum number of youth in the sports for the overall development of youth and making the society healthy and progressive.

Prominent persons including Salaman, Pankal, Nawaj, Shakeel Khan, Sunder, Shahid, Arif, Ashraf, Sudan Khan and Aftab were present during the event.