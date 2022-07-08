Akshit, Basit slam tons; Nikhil, Umar, Taufeeq take 6-wkt hauls

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Talented batsmen Akshit Gandral and Basit Akbar slammed magnificent centuries, while Nikhil Sharma, Umar Javed and Taufeeq took 6 wickets each in their respective matches and the quartet of Gursimran Singh, Zaid Faisal, Adnan Tak and Asrar Malik scored half-centuries today in the ongoing Under-19 Men’s Multi-Day Cricket Tournament, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) at four different venues across the Union Territory.

At Jammu University Ground, the match between JKCA A1 and A4 was called off by the umpires due to wet outfield.

At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, 20 wickets fell on day-1 of the match between JKCA A2 and A3.

Earlier, put into bat, JKCA A2 bundled out for 151 runs in 35 overs. Gursimran Singh top scored with 57 runs off 52 balls, while Shourya Manhas contributed 24 runs off 36 balls. Nikhil Sharma was pick of the bowlers for A3, who took 6 wickets by conceding 33 runs in 9 overs, while Vansh Khadyal claimed 2 wickets.

In reply, JKCA A3 were all out for 163 runs in 32 overs. Akshit Gandral played a brilliant power-packed innings of 102 runs off 81 balls. Umar Javed was the wrecker-in-chief for A2, who captured 6 wickets by giving away 38 runs in 11 overs, while Krishna Sharma bagged 3 wickets.

Team A2 were 63/0 in 14 overs at the draw of stumps on day-1 today. Gursimran Singh (46) and Utkarsh Gupta (15) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Srinagar Ground-A, JKCA B4 scored 264 runs in 72.3 overs in their first innings against JKCA B1. Adnan Tak (62) and Asrar Malik (51) were the main scorers. For B1, Tauqeef Hajam captured 6 wickets, while Sauleh bagged 3 wickets.

In reply, JKCA B1 were 62/1 at the draw of stumps today.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Srinagar Ground-B, JKCA B3 scored 341 runs in 90 overs in their first innings against JKCA B2. Basit Akbar scored splendid 130 runs, while Zaid Faisal contributed valuable 90 runs to the total. For bowling side, Janib Javed took 2 wickets, while Yasir Rashid and Momin Altaf claimed one wicket each.

The matches were officiated by Deepak Gupta, Vikram Dogra, Girdhari Lal, Dayal Singh, Irfan Ashraf, Faizan Fayaz, Hilal Mir and Anees Ahmed as Umpires, while Ashok Singh, Heena Mehra, Amjid and Hilal Ahanger were the scorers.