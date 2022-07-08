Under-17 Nat’l Football players honoured  

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, July 8: Batra Group and Pegasus Hero Football Club today honoured Football players, who represented Jammu and Kashmir in Under-17 Football Girls team in Nationals held recently in Assam from June 18 to July 4.

In a function held at Narwal, MD Batra Group, Davinder Batra along with Director Bhisham Batra honoured the players including Shranya Devi, Somya Dubey and Eshika Dalia with mementos and cash rewards.

Shranya Devi was awarded with the cash prize of Rs 20000. She also got an offer from Parikrma Girls Club. She is the first and youngest girl player from J&K who got the opportunity to play in Super Division.

While speaking on the occasion, Davinder Batra said, “We are proud of her and wish her all the best for her future endeavors.” He also congratulated her coach, Rajinder Singh for his hard work to create history, while Somya Dubey and Eshika Dalia were also awarded with a cash prize of Rs 5000 each for representing the J&K team.