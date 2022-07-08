Debate competition held at KU’s North Campus

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, July 8: A debate competition was organized by Uplona Rashtriya Rifles Battalion at Kashmir University’s North Campus at Delina under the aegis of Headquarter 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, here today.

The event witnessed participation from schools located in different parts of Baramulla which include Heritage School Choora, Govt Girls High School, Tarzoo, Greenland High School, Daulatpura, Greenland School, Delina, Govt Boys School and Govt High School, Sultanpur Kandi.

Each team comprised two students from 9th to 12th standard while a total of 68 students participated in the event. The topic for debate competition was “Are video games promoting violence” while the students were asked to say in for and against the motion.

The students put forward their views enthusiastically in the competition wherein a team from Hanfia Model School Delina emerged as winner, while Greenland Senior Secondary School Daulatpura was declared as runner-up and the Govt Girls High Sec School Tarzoo bagged the 3rd prize in the event.

In the end, there was an open house question and answers session in which the audiences actively participated. The winning team, runners up and second runners up team were felicitated with spot prizes.

Touseef Raina, Chairman Municipal Council Baramulla, Dr Bilal, Professor Tanveer and Ishrat Tanki Chairman Firdos Educational Institute were present during the event.