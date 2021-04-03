LeT militant hideout busted in Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered

SRINAGAR: Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a militant hideout belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in the forest area in the central Kashmir district of Budgam.

A police officer said that following specific information, a joint search operation was launched by police and 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in the forest area near village Shanipora, Khan Saab in Budgam.

“During the search, incriminating material of proscribed outfit LeT, including a 9 MM Chinese Pistol, one UBGL, four UBGL Rounds, four Pistol Magazines, three Radio Set Antina, one 09 Volt Battery, three 7.62 mm Rounds, ninety-eight 9 mm Rounds and a Bonnet Cover were recovered,” he said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Khan Saab and investigation is taken up. (AGENCY)