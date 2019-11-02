LeT militant arrested in Baramullah

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR :  Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was arrested by security forces on Saturday in north Kashmir district of Baramullah on Saturday morning, official sources said.

Following a specific information, security forces arrested a LeT militant, identified as Danish Ahmed Channa, a resident of Sopore.

He was being questioned for his involvement in several militancy related incidents, the sources added.

(agencies)

