Economic cooperation foundation of cementing future of people: Rajnath at SCO

TASHKENT : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said economic cooperation is the foundation of cementing the future of the people and ensuring them a better life at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet here on Saturday.

Addressing the (SCO) Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) meet, Mr Singh said unilateralism and protectionism have done good to none.

In this context, India remains committed to a transparent, rules-based, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its centre, the Defence Minister said.

Urging member nations of SCO for better cooperation among themselves, Mr Singh said, “The SCO must set the example for successful mutually beneficial cooperation. Even as the process of globalisation has opened up immense opportunities for the growth of our countries, it has also brought to the fore challenges as well.”

He also said that issues of climate change, terrorism, endemic poverty and inequality can only be defeated together, not alone.

Calling for inclusive and transparent approach in dealing with such menace, the Defence Minister said, “Successful multilateralism also needs adherence to core principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference and mutual cooperation.”

He also urged the SCO members to come and invest in India, “India is committed to providing an enabling economic ecosystem for partner countries to do business in the country.”

The minister also highlighted the measures taken by the Modi government in an effort to make India, an investment destination.

“India has embarked on an ambitious ‘Make in India’ programme. There are ample opportunities for SCO countries to enter into collaborative joint ventures in India, significant work has already been undertaken towards improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in India,” Mr Singh added.

He further added, “We strongly support the initiative to facilitate cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises within the SCO. The SCO Members can work together for technology and investment support to food processing and put in a supporting logistics chain.”

“We would like to combine our domestic efforts with strong international partnerships. And, for this, we stand ready to do our part. India has a long tradition of partnering fellow developing countries, while pursuing our own aspirations for growth,” the minister added.

This is the third SCO meeting after India became member in 2017. The last two meetings were attended by the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

