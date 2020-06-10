Leopard captured alive

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, June 10: A leopard was caught alive by a team of Wildlife Department officials here today.

A Wildlife Department official said that a team laid a trap in Shahi Ponda area near Bharat village after local residents complained that a leopard was roaming freely in the residential areas, posing danger to their lives and livestock.

The leopard fell in the trap and was subsequently captured.

The leopard was later Wildlife Sanctuary Kishtwar, the official added.