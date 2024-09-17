Lenovo to make AI servers in India, establishes 4th largest R&D centre in country

Bengaluru, Sept 17: PC maker Lenovo India will start manufacturing 50,000 GPU-based AI servers in India next year, the company said on Tuesday.

Lenovo India Managing Director Shailendra Katiyal said that the company will make servers locally and also export them from its manufacturing unit in Puducherry.

“Lenovo will make 50,000 servers annually. The production will start next year. It will be manufactured at our Pondicherry facility not only for India but it will also be exported from India,” Katiyal said.

Lenovo India is among the companies that have been selected for the Rs 17,000-crore IT hardware production-linked incentive scheme.

The company is also setting up its fourth-largest research and development centre in India.

“We are setting up the fourth-largest research and development centre for Lenovo globally. The number of benches across our four big R&D centres is the same. India will have high skill set ecosystem. It matches our global facility and all four units are at par with each other,” Lenovo India, Infrastructure Group, Managing Director, Amit Luthra said.

He said that the Bangalore R&D centre will contribute to all five key stages of a product life cycle starting from system design, firmware and software development, product assurance, security and testing elements. (PTI)