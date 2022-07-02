Leh Schools To Go On Summer Vacation From July 4 Due To Spike In Covid Cases

Leh, July 2: The Ladakh administration on Friday ordered a 15-day summer vacation in all government and private educational institutes in Leh district in the wake of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the Union territory. Sixty-six coronavirus cases have been reported in Ladakh during the last six days period.

“In the wake of the recent spike in the Covid cases, especially among children, it will appropriate to pre-pone the summer vacations in all government and private schools in Leh district as a measure to break the chain of infection,” District Magistrate, Leh, Shrikant Balasahib Suse said in an order.

The summer vacations will now begin from July 4. Further, as per an order issued by the Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (LACAL), the Ladakh children festival, which was scheduled to begin from July 4, has been postponed and new dates will be communicated later.