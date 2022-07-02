Fruit traders protest at Sopore fruit mandi over halting of trucks on NH-44

SRINAGAR, July 2: Fruit growers and dealers from north Kashmir on Saturday held a protest at Fruit Mandi Sopore over alleged halting of fruit-laden trucks along Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in view of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The fruit growers and dealers said the stoppage will lead to decay of the fruits and cause heavy losses to their businesses.

They said that they have already suffered huge losses over the past several years and the government’s latest move will only add to their woes. “We welcome the Amarnath pilgrims but we should not be made to suffer at the cost of yatra, ” a protesting trader said.

They added that they have been in touch with the administration for the last several days but to no avail. The protestors urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene into the matter and order smooth and hassle-free movement of fruit-laden trucks on the national highway so that they don’t suffer anymore losses. (KNO)