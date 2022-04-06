Leasing of office space up 25pc in Jan-Mar across 8 cities; new supply rises 13pc: Report

NEW DELHI, Apr 6:

Leasing of office space rose 25 per cent during January-March across eight cities to 10.8 million square feet on improvement in demand from corporates, while new supply increased 13 per cent to 11.9 million square feet, according to Knight Frank India.

As per the data, the absorption of office space rose 5 per cent in Bengaluru to 3.5 million square feet during January-March, from 3.3 million square feet in the year-ago period.

In Delhi-NCR, leasing of office space grew by 37 per cent to 2.3 million square feet, from 1.7 million square feet.

Hyderabad saw 72 per cent growth in leasing at 1.6 million square feet, as against 0.9 million square feet, while the office absorption in Chennai jumped over two fold to 1 million square feet from 0.4 million square feet.

Leasing of office space in Ahmedabad rose more than two times to 0.5 million square feet, from 0.2 million square feet.

In Pune, the absorption increased by 15 per cent to 0.9 million square feet from 0.8 million square feet, while in Kolkata the leasing grew by 9 per cent to 0.1 million square feet.

However, Mumbai saw a decline of 24 per cent in leasing activities with 0.9 million square feet being leased in the first quarter of 2022, as against 1.2 million square feet in the year-ago period.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India says, “the country has returned to normality backed by a strong vaccination drive that has given India Inc confidence.”

He expected the office segment to return to its pre-COVID momentum in the next few quarters as the Indian economy continues to strengthen.

“The significant increase in hiring and the pent-up demand of the past 8 quarters, are expected to drive market volumes in the remainder of the year,” Baijal said.

Rental values continued to recover with five of the eight markets seeing an increase or stability in rental values compared to a year ago.

Bengaluru registered the highest growth at 4 per cent YoY in Q1 of 2022 calendar year. Rental values in NCR remained subdued recording a decline of 1 per cent YoY. Mumbai registered a decline of 3 per cent. (PTI)