Aries : You are not so much in a mood to socialise today. Something unsavoury may also be hard to overcome. Although you are industrious, Ganesha advises you not to bite off more than you can chew. A bit of faith in providence can go a long way in your life.

Taurus : Ganesha sees you preferring your outer appearance, having a good time over getting internally organized. You will seek your comfort level from creature comforts, not from within. You are due to spend most of the day, dressed in your best and going out to your favourite haunts for good food and company. Going for a refreshing change, and dining out at some fashionable restaurant is very much in the cards.

Gemini : It is possible that the start of the day may not see you in the best of moods and some mental distress is the likely reason behind it. You need to consult an expert to find out the best way out of your current predicament. You will feel the need to do things that appeal to you in the evening, in a bid to elevate your mood, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Today is the day to quit a few bad habits that you had till yesterday. A change in appearance somehow tops your list of things you want to change in yourself. It may be because you are hopelessly in love, or impress a few people at a party. Whatever it is, you will succeed in mesmerising everyone with your new look.

Leo : Mental well-being radiates from physical health, says Ganesha, and today, you seem to be inching closer to a synthesis of the two. It is very likely that you shall remain physically alert and spiritually awake today. Career-wise, you may find yourself going for a few interviews. Ganesha portends that you will set new standards with your enormous charm that is sure to attract the opposite sex at social gatherings later in the evening. Have fun!

Virgo : All you barons of business should expect a profitable and progressive day today. Financial institutes will sanction your loans. But also make sure to pay due interest to the love interest in your life, for without their love and support, there is nothing much of interest in life, is there?

Libra : To be or not to be? Well, that may not be your precise state of mind, but Ganesha does see possibilities of you being puzzled and perplexed today when it comes to professional issues. Chances are that in the afternoon, you may happen to run into an unpleasant situation, so just keep your cool. In any case, things shall get better by the evening. The latter part of the day is favourable, so go ahead and express you long-cherished love for that special someone, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : You shall be a live wire today – full of energy and zest. Freelancers will take imagination to new levels when working. At work, your inspiration will kick-start an epidemic of vigour and high-performance. Surprises in the evening will end the day on a high note, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Stormy weather predicted by Ganesha for you today. The day will be riddled with impracticalities. In the afternoon, you may change that hairdo to something new. Pay special attention to that long overdue work too. Don’t drag your feet any more, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn : You will try finding the logic and reason behind everything you do and observe today, says Ganesha. Work may leave you a little stressed and worried, but the hope of having something better in the future will keep you going in your endeavours, come hell or high water. And when you return home after the day’s arduous work, family and loved ones will shower their unconditional love on you, which will further motivate you.

Aquarius : Positive thinking and intellectual dexterity will get you going today. A jive session, with pizza and punch, will get your afternoon rolling. Ganesha suggests arranging an evening with your loved ones, where you bask in the warmth of their affection.

Pisces : You are likely to be filled with overwhelming ambition today. You will be driven and prepare meticulously to tackle your projects. Evening should see you in the company of like-minded individuals, busy with intellectual activities, says Ganesha.