Lawyers abstain from work, stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Continuing it’s ongoing protest, the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu under the leadership of its President M.K. Bhardwaj held a strong protest in the District Court Complex, Janipur in support of their long pending demands.

The Bar members abstained from work in all the Courts including the High Court, District Courts, Tribunals & Commissions on account of the protest. The lawyers were protesting for long pending demand of construction of multi storey building for housing all the judicial work i.e. Registration work, CAT, DRT, AFT and other Tribunals within the court premises.

Bhardwaj stated that the sisters Bar Associations are also facing the same problems and they are also affected by the same issue of scattered Judicial Courts. He said that similar type of multi dimensional complex are required to be constructed in all the Districts & Muffasil Courts so that their genuine grievance can be redressed. The President JKHCBAJ further stated that they are shortly going to convene a meeting with the Sisters Bar Associations of Jammu province. Today, even the Hiranagar and Akhnoor Bar Associations suspended their work in support of the demands of JKHCBAJ.