Lawyers abstain from work in all courts, stage protest demonstration

‘Bring all Tribunals, Commissions within court complex’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu under the leadership of its President M K Bhardwaj held a massive protest and abstained from work in all the courts including the High Court, District Courts, Tribunals and Commissions in support of long pending demands of the lawyers’ fraternity.

Hundreds of lawyers assembled in the District Court Complex and later marched towards High Court Road Chowk holding National Flag and raising slogans in support of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, the Bar President said that Bar had urged the UT administration to resolve all the demands of the legal fraternity without any delay but the Government has not taken any positive step till date and this has compelled the lawyers to come on the roads.

“We came on roads as a mark of protest so that the administration which is in deep slumber do the needful at the earliest”, Bar President said, adding “due to the shifting of the Courts and Tribunals outside the District Court Complex, lawyers fraternity and general public are facing insurmountable hardships as such we are seeking the housing of the different Tribunals in single multi dimensional complex of High Court where adequate space is available”.

He urged the UT Government not to adopt delaying tactics in resolving the genuine long pending demands and issues of the legal fraternity. “In the event of failure to do the needful, the JKHCBA, Jammu, shall have no other option except to intensify the agitation in support of demands”, he added.

Many senior and young members of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu also urged upon the UT administration to immediately resolve all the genuine demands of the legal fraternity like construction of multi storey building for housing all the judicial work–registration work, CAT, DRT, AFT and other Tribunals within the court premises

All the office bearers namely Mohinder Pal Singh Pali, Vice President, Surjeet Singh Andotra, General Secretary, Aditya Sharma, Joint Secretary, Amandeep Singh, Treasurer, Rohit Sharma (YLA President), Gagandeep Singh Lucky (YLA Vice President), Yaseer Farooq Khan (YLA General Secretary), Karanjeet Singh Johal, Joint Secretary (YLA), Naresh Kumar Treasurer (YLA) besides many senior and young lawyers participated in the protest.