Lawmaker to lead allocation of HK$10bn research fund

SOUTH CHINA, Jan 21:The newly appointed head of a steering committee tasked with selecting research teams in eight Hong Kong universities for a HK$10 billion (US$1.3 billion) matching fund has said he aims to attract innovation and technology projects that can benefit both the world and the city’s economy, writes Cannix Yau for the South China Morning Post.

Lawmaker Duncan Chiu, representing the innovation and technology sector was appointed as the chairman of the steering committee for the ‘Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme’ for a two-year term, which will involve vetting the applications for the HK$10 billion matching fund.

“I believe the response will be enthusiastic as this scheme will help research teams get funding, find investors and break into a market more easily with the matching fund,” Chiu said. “There’s a possibility that the approved projects may not turn out to be successful, but I hope they can do good in the world and benefit the economy by creating jobs and cultivating talent.”

(UNI)