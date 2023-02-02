Law Enforcement Agencies Not Looking At Terror Acts Through Prism Of Religion: DGP Dilbag Singh

JAMMU, Feb 2: Law enforcement agencies do not look at terror acts through the prism of religion, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said on Thursday, asserting that strict action will be taken against those found involved in such acts.

He said the recent terror attacks in Jammu region at the behest of handlers from across the border were aimed at reviving terrorism and harming the communal harmony and brotherhood in the Union territory.

“We work in accordance with law of the land and do not see (any terror-related incident) through the prism of religion. An accused is dealt with on the basis of the crime and not religion,” Singh told reporters here.

He was replying to a question on reported remarks of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif that worshippers were not killed during prayers even in India following a deadly bomb attack inside a mosque in Peshawar recently.

“Our government policy is very clear that terrorism has no religion and strict action should be taken against them (terrorists). Some people are trying to manipulate the situation and mislead the public, but we are sure that people have learnt a lot and will not be misled,” he said.

The top cop said the neighbouring country is the birthplace of terrorism.

“They have been raising terror groups and shedding innocent blood, and stand exposed,” he said.

Singh said terrorism sponsored from across the border has been going on for a long time in Jammu and Kashmir, and innocent people are targeted by gruesome and cowardly acts.

“Jammu province witnessed a series of terror attacks (in the past one year). The aim is to harm the communal harmony and brotherhood, and also revive terrorism which is taking its last breath even in Kashmir,” he said.

The officer said over a dozen terror groups operating in J-K have been banned, while 22 people were notified as terrorists by the central government in the past two years as part of the crackdown against such entities.

Referring to the recent arrest of a government teacher-turned-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist who was working at the behest of his handlers from across the border since 2019 and involved in multiple blasts in Jammu region, Singh said a terrorist cannot hide himself for ever and has to face the law.

Asked whether there is a possibility of more terrorists in government departments, the officer said anyone found involved in such acts will be dealt with as per the law.

“A new dimension was given to terrorism in J-K under which terror modules are created and assigned particular tasks. There is more focus on such modules as most of the terrorist groups were wiped out from both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He added that the intention of sponsors of terrorism has not changed and one has to remain alert to tackle the new challenges and foil their designs.