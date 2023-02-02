Dr Jitendra Updates Rajya Sabha About Ongoing ‘Rozgar Melas’

NEW DELHI, Feb 2: “Rozgar Melas” being held across the country will provide 10 lakh government jobs in one year or so.

This was stated here today in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister Incharge DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training).

In reply to a question, the Union Minister stated that Rozgar Mela is expected to continue to act as a catalyst in further employment and self employment generation and provide gainful service opportunities to the 10 lakh youth over a period of one year or so.

Dr Jitendra Singh further informed that the Rozgar Mela events are being held across the country and the new appointees are inducted into various Central Ministries/ Departments/ Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs)/ Autonomous Bodies/ Public Sector Banks etc. He said, the details of the number of jobs provided are maintained by the respective Ministries/Departments/ Organisations. Dr. Singh said that the Rozgar Mela events are held across the country by the Central, State and Union Territory Governments.

Dr. Jitendra Singh informed that the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) has been constituted and it has conducted a detailed study of the recruitment systems in the Centre as well as States in order to adopt the best practices.

In reply t to another question in the same House, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that reservation is provided to the members of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) @ 15%, 7.5% and 27%, respectively, in the matter of appointment by direct recruitment to civil posts and civil services on all India basis by open competition. He said that in case of appointment by promotion, reservation is provided to the members of SCs and STs @ 15% and 7.5% respectively.

The Union Minister added that as per the information provided by various Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government, including their attached/ subordinate offices, the representation of SCs and STs against the total appointment through direct recruitment and promotion, is more than 15% and 7.5%, respectively, and the representation of OBCs against the total appointment through direct recruitment is more than 27%. Dr. Singh said that the number of SCs, STs and OBCs in various Ministries/Departments is 5,44,493; 2,75,114 and 7,61,240, respectively, as on 01.01.2020 (complete data for all Ministries/Departments).

Dr. Jitendra Singh further said that filling of vacancies is a continuous process and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued instructions to the Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government to designate an officer of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above, as Liaison Officer, to ensure due compliance of the orders and instructions pertaining to reservation and to set up a Special Reservation Cell under the direct control of Liaison Officer to assist her/ him in discharge of duties.