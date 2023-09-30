Last Date To Exchange ₹ 2,000 Notes At Banks Extended Till October 7: RBI

New Delhi: The last date to exchange ₹ 2,000 notes at banks has been extended till October 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement today. The RBI said the ₹ 2,000 note will remain valid even after the deadline to exchange ends. The previous deadline was today.

Banks will stop accepting ₹ 2,000 notes for exchange from Obtober 8. However, people can till exchange ₹ 2,000 notes at 19 offices of the RBI. The notes can also be sent by post to the RBI’s “issue offices” by India Post.

The RBI said it has received ₹ 3.42 lakh crore worth of ₹ 2,000 notes from a total of ₹ 3.56 lakh crore in circulation as on May 19. This has left only ₹ 0.14 lakh crore worth of ₹ 2,000 notes in circulation till September 29.