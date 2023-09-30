Chhattisgarh is steeped in corruption: PM Modi rips into Congress in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people have made up their minds to stand up to the “atrocities” perpetrated on them and vote for “change”.

“A change is in the air in Chhatisgarh. The excitement that I sense among the people itself demonstrates their desire to vote for change. The people of Chhattisgarh have decided not to tolerate the atrocities perpetrated on them by this Congress government,” PM Modi said while addressing a ‘Parivartan Maha Sankalp Rally’ at Bilaspur on Saturday.