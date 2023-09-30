Hangzhou Asian Games | Sutirtha-Aihika create history, reaches women’s double semifinals

Hangzhou : The Chinese duo was expected to roll over their opponents, and it happened precisely the opposite

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Aihika Mukherjee shocked world champion Chinese pair Chen Meng and Yidi Wang to enter the women’s doubles semifinals, assuring India a historic table tennis medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 30.

In the quarterfinals, Sutirtha and Aihika won 11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 and the victory over World No. 2 Chinese duo is all the more significant because India have never won a medal in the women’s doubles event in the Asian Games.