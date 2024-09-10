Last Date For Submission Of HAFs For (Haj–2025) Extended To September 23

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: The J&K Haj Committee has extended the last date for submission of online Haj Application Forms (HAFs) for Haj – 2025 up to 23rd September, 2024.

As per an official communication, the J&K Haj Committee has informed that applicants possessing machine readable valid Indian International Passports issued on or before 23rd September, 2024 and valid at least up to 15th January, 2026 are eligible to apply for Haj – 2025.

Meanwhile, applications can be submitted online only at the website of Haj Committee of India www.hajcommittee.gov.in or Android Mobile App ‘HAJ SUVIDHA’ available at Google Play-store. Before filing the Haj Application Forms Online, the pilgrims are requested to go through the Haj Policy 2025/ Haj 2025 guidelines available at Haj Committee website www.hajcommittee.gov.in.