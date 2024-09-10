Assembly Elections | ECI Conducts Virtual Conference To Review SVEEP Activities, AMFs For Electorate In J&K

JAMMU, Sept 10: In order to review the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities organised for the awareness of the voters and the Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) to be provided to the electorate ahead of the much awaited Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, the officers of Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday conducted a virtual conference of District Nodal Officers at district level across the union territory.

The meeting was chaired by Santosh Kumar, Secretary SVEEP in presence of Love Kush Yadav, Under Secretary SVEEP and R.K Singh and Aradhana, Senior Consultants SVEEP.

The conference primarily focused on key thematic issues like smooth, efficient and voter friendly services, integration of IT Applications for voter awareness, extensive voter outreach program, Media and Communication strategy, EVM and VVPAT storage related infrastructure, training and capacity building.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang K Pole, accompanied by Akther Hussain Qazi, Nodal officer of SVEEP J&K; Sapna Kotwal, Nodal Officer for Media J&K; Namisha Abrol, IT Expert and others attended the conference. Meanwhile, the respective designated District Nodal Officers for SVEEP also joined the conference through virtual mode at their respective district headquarters.

While taking stock of the activities initiated under SVEEP for voters’ awareness and participation in the upcoming Assembly Elections, the ECI Officials directed the Nodal Officers to focus on technology driven awareness for targeted intervention to enhance the voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly Elections.

ECI officials directed the officers to impart awareness regarding the use of the mobile voter friendly applications including cVIGIL, Know Your Candidate, Suvidha, Voter Helpline App, among others to ensure that the voting experience for the electors all across the J&K UT is easy and smooth.

During the conference, the focus was also laid on establishing ‘Theme Based Polling Stations’ in addition to the Model Polling Stations to attract youth and first time voters. The ECI officials also suggested the officers of Srinagar district to organize an election based Quiz Competition at the famous Lal Chowk which will attract the attention of youth towards the electoral process.

Moreover, the directions were also given to document the similar activities in video format which can be showcased at various platforms including social media and web to attract the voters.

With a focus to enhance women participation in the electoral exercise, the ECI officials directed the Nodal Officers to take sufficient steps in this regard and to ensure an increased voter turnout.

The ECI officials also gave instructions to increase the SVEEP activities to attract the Kashmiri Migrants for polling and focus should be laid to make hassle free arrangements for them at respective designated polling stations across the J&K UT.

Earlier, all the District Nodal Officers showcased the activities undertaken by them through power point presentations during the conference. Directions were given to them by the ECI officials to enhance the SVEEP activities and to make the voters aware regarding the nine AMFs being provided at the Polling Stations for their smooth voting experience.

The Nodal Officers assured that the SVEEP activities will be accelerated at maximum level and efforts will be made to provide the awareness to the electorate so that the voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly Elections 2024 will surpass the record voting percentage of recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls 2024.