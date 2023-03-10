Last Date For Submission Of HAFs For (Haj–2023) Extended To March 20

SRINAGAR, Mar 10: The J&K Haj Committee has extended the last date for submission of online Haj Application Forms (HAFs) for Haj – 2023 up to 5:00 P.M of 20th March, 2023.

As per an official communiqué, the J&K Haj Committee has informed that applicants possessing machine readable valid Indian International Passports issued on or before 20th March, 2023 and valid upto 3rd February, 2024 will be eligible to apply for Haj – 2023.

Besides, those intending pilgrims who have already submitted their Haj Application Forms online but have NOT received their Cover Numbers through SMS till date, are requested to approach/contact J&K Haj Committee, Haj House Bemina, Srinagar during office hours either personally or through following telephone numbers so that their Cover Numbers are generated well before the last date i.e., 20th March, 2023.