Huge Quantity Of Subsidized Urea Seized From Plywood Industry At Lassipora Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Mar 10: A joint team of law enforcement agency of Agriculture department and the officers of District Agriculture Pulwama today seized a huge quantity of fertilizer (Urea) (inside the premises of allied plywood industry) reportedly being used for industrial purposes during a surprise inspection at Lassipora Pulwama.

The inspection was led by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal and was conducted after credible inputs with an aim to curb the black marketing, use of subsidized fertilizers for industrial purposes and unauthorized sale of fertilizers.

About 300 to 400 bags (23 tons) of urea were seized during the inspection.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Agriculture said that today a team of enforcement wing of the department raided the premises of allied plywood industry and found that the huge quantity of subsidized urea fertilizer was being used by some people (in violation of insecticides act 1968 and rules 1971 thereof ) for industrial purposes.

Iqbal said that the department is vigorously working and pursuing an endeavor to ensure that the subsidized fertilizers meant for the agriculture purposes reaches the consumer (farmer) and to ensure that it may not be used for industrial or some other purposes.

He said the department has constituted district wise law enforcement teams for strict implementation of insecticides act 1968 and rules 1971 thereof. People can register their grievances with these officers for immediate action, he added.

He assured the farmers of the valley that strict action according to law shall be initiated against such people found involved in the use of subsidized fertilizers for non agriculture purposes.

The inspection team comprised Deputy Director Law enforcement, Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama, District Agriculture Officer, Assistant Director Law enforcement, District Law enforcement Officer, District Law enforcement Inspector, Fertilizer Inspector and other concerned officers.