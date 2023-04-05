Last Date For Remittance Of Advance Haj Amount Extended To April 12

SRINAGAR, Apr 5: Haj Committee of India today extended the last date for remittance of advance Haj amount of Rs 81,800 by provisionally selected pilgrims upto 12th April, 2023.

In this regard, J&K Haj Committee has issued a notification wherein the pilgrims of Kashmir Division have been advised to deposit hard copies of Haj Application Form along with declaration, Medical Screening and Fitness Certificate, Original Machine-Readable Passport, Pay – In – Slip, One Photograph with white background at Haj House Bemina, Srinagar by or before April14, 2023.

However, the provisionally selected Pilgrims of Jammu Division shall deposit the aforesaid documents in their respective Deputy commissioners’ offices by or before April 12, 2023 so as to reach Haj Committee by or before April 14, 2023.