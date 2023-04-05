Amrit Kaal Budget | Budget 2023-24 To Strengthen E-Gov Ecosystem In J&K

Govt to extend e-office to all offices, create online census management system

SRINAGAR, APRIL 5: The budget for 2023-24 fiscal will further strengthen the e-governance initiatives of J&K government with emphasis on extending e-offices to all offices besides creation of online census management system.

J&K’s e-Governance policies have shown tremendous improvement elevating the citizen satisfaction level regarding implementation of schemes and programmes being launched by the UT administration for their socio-economic emancipation.

“The accelerated digital transformation and adoption of emerging technologies by the UT dispensation has greatly helped the administration become more open, transparent and develop new delivery models to ensure people can access e-Services conveniently”.

The government has kept a provision, in this budget, for introducing an intelligent framework for ensuring an amazing Intelligent Ticket Management System by JKRTC for smooth, hassle free journey of passengers.

The budget also proposed creation of e-invoice system of GST, GST Data Triangulation and transition of GST IN into GST Prime besides extension of E-Bill system in PWOMAS to other departments. Besides, 445 services have already been offered in online mode across all the departments and many of them are being integrated with the quality check and feedback-seeking mechanism. These services are also being on boarded on the digital portal of e-UNNAT, Service Plus and Digi Locker platforms for the ease and free access of the general public.

In another milestone towards e-governance, e-way bill would be linked to Fastag and VAHAN for smooth journey of commuters on national highway.

According to an official spokesperson, the government will create single unique helpline to address the concerns of people of J&K.

“Jammu & Kashmir tops among all the Union Territories of India in e-Governance services delivery, which has also enabled the UT to save around Rs 200 crore annually that were used to be incurred in carriage of physical files during the annual durbar move between the two capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar”.

J&K has become the first UT in the country to have Good Governance Index and was also first to launch District Good Governance Index for 20 districts of the Union Territory.

In a short span, the government has taken a giant leap in creating user-centric service delivery system and paperless administrative functions through e-Office.

“Technology has redesigned the rules and procedures bringing accountability and transparency in the system and enabling us to provide services more effectively and efficiently,” the official added.