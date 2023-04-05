J&K Police Solves Blind Murder Case, 3 Accused Arrested

SRINAGAR, Apr 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case by arresting three accused persons involved in the heinous crime.

A team of Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar made a significant breakthrough in a blind murder case that has been under investigation when they arrested three accused on April 4 who were involved in the heinous crime.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Maqbool Najar, his wife Mehak Sahil, and Waseem Ahmad Sheikh, all residents of Narkara Budgam. These three are also found involved in drug peddling activities as well, police said.

The case relates to an unidentified dead body that was found at village Tengan on March 15, 2023. Later, the deceased was identified as Suhail Rehman Beigh a resident of Karfali Mohalla in Srinagar.

Following his identification and leads in investigation a case under FIR No. 48/23 under Section 302 IPC was registered at Police Station Nowgam.

A team of Police Station Nowgam headed by the Station House Officer Nowgam have been conducting a thorough investigation into the case, making use of available evidence to identify and track down the suspects.

The accused Mohd Waseem Shiekh was arrested for helping the other two accused for disposing off the body by ferrying it in a sumo vehicle from their rented accommodation at Palpora Sonwar to Tengan. The instant Sumo has been identified and seized in the instant Case, they said.

Further investigation of the case is going on, police added. (Agencies)