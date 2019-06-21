Lanka post 232/9 against England in Cricket World Cup match

LEEDS: Angelo Mathews unbeaten 85 off 115 (5 fours, 1 six), Avishka Fernando 49 off 39, Kusal Mendis 46 off 68 helped Lanka post 232/9 in 50 overs against England in the ICC Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Sri Lanka won the toss, and opted to bat.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera had a bad opening for the first wicket as the duo could add just 3 runs.

Karunaratne fell cheaply at 1 off 8 caught behind by wicketkeeper Buttler in Jofra Archer’s spell in the 2nd over when Sri Lanka were 3/1. (AGENCIES)