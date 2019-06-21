Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Srinagar: An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in Keshwaan forest area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir region on Friday evening.
An operation was launched in the area following the inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Exchange of fire is currently underway.

