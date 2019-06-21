Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar

Srinagar: An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in Keshwaan forest area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir region on Friday evening.
An operation was launched in the area following the inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.
Exchange of fire is currently underway.
Editorial
Flagrant misuse of State funds
Free set top boxes for border residents
Incentives for J&K Industries
Rising graph of domestic violence cases
Stop illegal constructions in Gulmarg
J&K Bank, now under RTI and CVC guidelines