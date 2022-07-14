Landslide kills father-son duo in J&K’s Reasi

Jammu, Jul 14: A man and his son were killed in a landslide in a remote village in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Mohammad Shafi (65) and his son Abdul Rashid (30) were on the way to home when they came under a landslide, triggered by rains, at Thillu-Kalad village in Arnas area Wednesday evening, they said.

Villagers retrieved the bodies of both the deceased from under the debris, the officials said, adding they were later buried after the completion of legal formalities.