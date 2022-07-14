Government Accords Sanction to Establishment of DoHA in GMCs Srinagar, Jammu

JAMMU, July 14: Government of Jammu and Kashmir led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday accorded sanction to the creation of Department of Hospital Administration in Government Medical Colleges of Srinagar and Jammu.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of the Department of Hospital Administration in Government Medical Colleges of Srinagar and Jammu in tune with the National Medical Commission (erstwhile Medical Council of India) and National Board of Examination (NBE) guidelines”, reads an order authenticated by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to Government H&ME Department.

Notably the sanction is in sync with Administrative Council Decision number 97/7/2022 dated July 07, 2022.