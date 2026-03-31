Landslide Disrupts Traffic at Mehar Ramban, Movement Suspended on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Ramban, Mar 31: Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Monday late evening, after a landslide blocked both up and down tubes near Mehar in Ramban district.

An official said that the slide occurred near the trailer parking area, leading to complete blockage of vehicular movement through the stretch.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have halted traffic at Chanderkote, Jakhiani Kharpura and Kistwari Pather to avoid congestion and ensure safety of commuters.

Officials are assessing the situation, while efforts are likely to be initiated to clear the debris and restore traffic. (KNC)