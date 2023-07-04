Land to landless historic step for poor in J&K: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Jammu and Kashmir, BJP president, Ravinder Raina, today said that the LG administration of the Union Territory has taken a historic step of allotting land to the landless people, who can construct their own house and find a shelter to live.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP, had been continuously demanding allotment of land to the poor landless families. Raina flanked by former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, BJP vice president, Shakti Parihar, chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi and office secretary, Tilak Raj Gupta told reporters here.

Raina said that the days of sorrow and miseries of the poor and landless people of Jammu and Kashmir are over as they are going to have roof on their heads after getting free land from the Government. He on behalf of his party expressed gratitude to the LG for initiating the process of allotting five marlas free land to poor. He also complimented the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah for working tirelessly for the welfare of the people belonging to the poor and marginalised sections.

Raina said that it was most unfortunate that the people having their names in the survey conducted earlier for Prime Minister, Awas Yojna were not considered for allotment of land. The JKUT administration under the Union Government is working with dedication to provide benefit to all the deserving people, who are homeless.

The BJP president said that Roshni Act was enacted by the previous Government in J&K on the plea of helping the poor but it was misused by big wigs, who became land mafia, encroached the Government land. The poor in large number were deprived of the Roshni scheme. The court had to interfere to disband Roshni Scheme, which had become a mean of loot.

“Government is for the welfare of the poor and the needy and in J&K under Prime Minister, Awas Yojna (PMAY) a big decision has been taken to serve the poor, to end their miseries”, Raina said.

Raina said that the Narendra Modi Government has been taking keen interest for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the same is clear from the fact that it has taken numerous decisions and launched schemes for the benefit of the people of the UT.