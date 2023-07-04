CIC, Jio Telecom State Head call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 4: Y.K. Sinha, Chief Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission, Government of India today called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Shehzan Hameed, State Head, Jio Telecom also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Hameed apprised the Lt Governor on mobile connectivity for the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra on both Chandanwari and Baltal routes.

The Lt Governor and Shehzan Hameed discussed availability of high quality infrastructure and strengthening of mobile connectivity for devotees.

“It is the top priority of the administration to ensure the pilgrims have a comfortable journey and communication is an important component of necessary facilities. All the stakeholders are working together with complete dedication to ensure safer and smoother Yatra,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha greets people on Prakash Parv of Guru Hargobind Ji

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 4: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji.

In his message, the Lt Governor said, “On the auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to the people.”

“Guru Hargobind Ji was embodiment of sacrifice and universal brotherhood, who taught the humanity importance of social justice, righteousness, compassion, peace and harmony.

On this day, we should draw inspiration from his teachings and rededicate ourselves to the ideals of social equality and brotherhood as epitomised by Guru Hargobind Ji”.