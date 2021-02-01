The extent and the magnitude of land scam in Rajouri needs to be fully known and it is quite amazing that despite Divisional Commissioner Jammu having already ordered an inquiry into the scam, the same is sought to be undermined wilfully . Who are those officials in the Revenue Department who are allegedly sitting over the files, not dispensing with the requisite records and papers and adopting other means to subvert and impede the enquiry ? Why are not such officials immediately removed from there and posted somewhere else from where they are not in a position to call any shots with intent to render the probing process ineffective.

Records have been tampered with and forgery adopted to ”deal with ” 22 kanals of prime land valuing over Rs.22 to 25 crore at Dangri near District Jail, Rajouri which came into the notice of the Divisional Commissioner , Jammu who ordered an enquiry on August 1, 2019 asking the Rajouri administration to conduct a probe and submit the report within a month. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri who happens to be District Vigilance Officer also was in turn to conduct the enquiry but it is now nearly over more than 16 months , report on the probe has not been submitted. Reminders from the Divisional Commissioner Jammu’s office to Rajouri district administration haven’t yielded any positive results.

The question is as to who is shielding and protecting whom ? How can spate of reminders and chain of enquiry officers appointed during these 16 months being unable to get to know all the details behind this fraud and not being able to furnish the report? That is why, immediately when an enquiry is ordered , before it is made known, the suspect officials need to be removed immediately from the department or its particular wing where a fraud or corrupt practices have taken place so that records are protected , not tampered with and nor managed in any other illegal way . In fact, we have been stressing upon this cardinal point central to the success of each and every probe, very often. We urge the authorities concerned to act fast in the matter so that mockery with instituting enquiries is not allowed to be made a precedent nor it shown that administration was undone and hapless.