Laghu Udyog Bharti calls on Chief Secy, discusses industry related issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: A delegation of Laghu Udyog Bharti J&K today called on Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and submits a detailed memorandum regarding the grievances faced by the industrialists of J&K.

The delegation was led by LUB J&K UT President Parveen Gupta Pargal, accompanied by Rajinder Gupta, Advocate Ishant Gupta and Aagam Jain.

While submitting the memorandum, Parveen Gupta Pargal said that even after 21 months of announcement and 19 months of effectiveness of the new Industrial package, only a few existing units are able to obtain registration, which is a matter of serious concern and needs introspection.

Pargal also drew attention towards hurdles in the development of Private Industrial Park and said that some local leaders were creating problems. He further apprised the Chief Secretary about the grievances and demands of Industrialists. He urged to fulfill the long pending demand of granting ownership rights to Industrialists that will mutually benefit Industrialists as well as Government besides generating funds and more revenue which can be used to develop new industrial infrastructure.

Pargal further said that the Government needs to focus on Purchase Preference of Industrial Product as the majority of industries were established in J&K to fulfill the demand of Government and other departments such as (PDD, Flood Control, Forest Department, Social Welfare, PHE, Education Department and so many other UT Departments). As on date the majority of such types of units supplying their finished goods to Government departments are sitting idle and at the verge of closure because of no Government support by way of Purchase Preference which was provided earlier, he added.

Pargal further urged the Chief Secretary to consider Turnover incentive and disbursement of the same, disbursement of SGST Refund, timely payments from the Government departments and removal of Mustard Oil from Negative List.

The Chief Secretary heard the delegation very patiently and discussed every point of memorandum in detail. He assured that all the best possible steps shall soon be taken for smooth functioning of existing Industrial units and also further more initiatives will be taken to promote new Industrial units.