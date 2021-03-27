Ladakh Tourism’s participation in SATTE 2021 ends on high note

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 27: South Asia’s Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2021 concluded amid much fanfare at New Delhi.

A promotional event highlighting the rich culture and heritage of Ladakh was organized by the Tourism Department, UT Ladakh.

Regional Director of India Tourism, Anil Oraw; Director Tourism, UT Ladakh, Kunzes Angmo, Assistant Director, Tourism, Kargil, Aga Syed Towha, General Secretary, All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA), Delex Namgyal, President, Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India, PP Khanna and Secretary, India Associations of Tour Operators, Rajnish Kayastha were present on the occasion.

Director, Ladakh Tourism, Kunzes Angmo inaugurated the promotional event that was followed by song and dance performances, including Shondol, Chhapskyan, Mentok Stanmo dance, Balti Diwan and Ghazal from cultural troupes of Leh and Kargil districts.

Sonam Parvez from All Ladakh Hotels and Guest House Association (ALHGHA) gave a presentation on the revival of tourism in Ladakh, whereas Zaheer Bagh from All Kargil Tour and Travel Association (AKTTA) spoke in the potential of tourism in Kargil. Delex Namgyal from ALTOA gave a presentation on the potential of adventure tourism in Ladakh.

It was also apprised by the concerned officials from the tourism sector of climbing the Nuptse and Pumori peak by Ladakhi expedition guides.

It may be mentioned here that out of 12 Indian from 565 Indian that attempted to climb these peaks, four were from Ladakh, including Skalzang Rigzin, Stanzin Youthok, Stanzin Desal and Stabzin Nurboo. These four Ladakhi’s will attend the Everest Massif Expedition 2021 sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Indian Mountaineering Federation (IMF).